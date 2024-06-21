Bhatia lies tied second, Korea's Tom Kim grabs lead at Travelers C'ship

Cromwell (US), Jun 21 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia, who already has one win to his name this season, was lying tied-second after the first round of the Travelers Championship here.

Bhatia shot 6-under 64 as Korea's Tom Kim fired his lowest score of the season with a blistering 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead.

Bhatia was bogey free with four birdies and an eagle, while Kim, also bogey free had eight birdies. Another Indian-American Sahith Theegala (71) was T-33.

Bhatia shared the second place with Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris and Kurt Kitayama, who all shot 64s at TPC River Highlands.

Kim is chasing a fourth PGA TOUR victory on his birthday week and Bhatia is seeking a third PGA Tour win.

Kim, who turns 22 on Friday, put on a stellar show with a hot putter delivering eight birdies and his career first 18-hole lead on the TOUR ahead of Bhatia.

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler was amongst those lying a further stroke behind while Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who signed for Boston Common Golf earlier this week for the inaugural TGL presented by SoFi starting next January, returned a 66. They were tied sixth.

This is Kim's eighth consecutive tournament in a row but the Korean star, whose English name was derived from the cartoon character Thomas the Tank Engine, intends to keep the motor running at full steam as he seeks to return into the winner's enclosure.

Kim shares the same birthday with Scheffler, who has become a close friend.

Matsuyama, a nine-time PGA TOUR winner, ended the first round in tied 13th place after finishing strongly with four birdies over his last five holes while Korea's Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim shot a 67 and 69 respectively.

Another Korean, Byeong Hun An, withdrew during the first round due to illness.