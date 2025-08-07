Bhatia off to flying start with 4-under on front nine in first Play-offs event in Memphis

Memphis (USA), Aug 7 (PTI) Teeing off in the first group, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia was off to a flying start with a 4-under score for the first nine holes as he led the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship here.

It is only early stages, but the start gives Bhatia a great chance to improve on his 45th place, which is where he started the three-event Play-offs.

Bhatia birdied the first, third, sixth and eighth holes in the opening leg of the three-week Play-offs.

The opening leg sees 69 of the best players in the world come together. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, however, has skipped the event to preserve himself for the next two events.

With only the top 50 in the FedExCup standings advancing to next week's BMW Championship, this event is crucial for both Bhatia and Aaron Rai as their progress in the Play-offs depends on this week.

Bhatia, starting 45th in the standings, finds himself just inside the qualification line for the BMW Championship, for which the top-50 go through. A good start here will give him the momentum heading into the second Play-off event.

There is a lot of pressure on Rai, who enters the week ranked 55th, which is outside the cutline for advancement.

There is a USD 20 million purse on offer and only 50 spots are available for the next event, the BMW Championship.

Thereafter, only 30 will progress to the Tour Championship.

Both Bhatia and Rai reached the Top-30 and played the Tour Championship last year.

Among the favourites here is Scottie Scheffler, who won two Majors this year. The world No. 1 comes to Memphis riding a superb run having captured multiple wins, including The Open Championship.

Close behind him are Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick, all looking to make their own Play-off statement. PTI Cor AM AM AM