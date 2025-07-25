Bhatia opens with a solid 66, lies in Top-20 at 3M Open

Blaine (US), Jul 25 (PTI) Indian-Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahih Theegala faced contrasting fortunes on the opening day of the 3M Open on the PGA Tour as the season moved towards the FedExCup play-offs.

Bhatia, who was Tied-30th at the Open last week, shot a superb 5-under 66 in a low-scoring first round and was T-19th.

While Theegala, who had an injury lay-off before the Open shot 1-over and was T-126 and in danger of missing another cut.

Adam Svensson, who has just one PGA Tour win to his name, closed the first day with a 48-foot eagle putt for a card of 11-under 60 that gave him a two-shot lead over Sam Stevens and Thorbjørn Olesen.

Bhatia opened on an aggressive note and he had just one par in the first seven holes. He opened with a birdie but gave that shot back on the next. He then birdied four of the next five holes with only the fifth being a par.

He turned in 4-under 31 and on the back nine he birdied the 12th and the 18th but bogeyed the 14th for a 66 at the Par-71 course. PTI COR APA APA