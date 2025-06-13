Bhatia, Rai struggle along with Scheffler; injured Theegala skips US Open

Oakmot (USA), Jun 13 (PTI) World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, shot 3-over 73, his highest ever score in the US Open, as he trailed surprise leader, J.J. Spaun (66) by seven shots while Indian-origin golfers struggled in the US Open at the Oakmont Country Club.

As Spaun, runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Players, played bogey free, the Masters champion, McIlroy, had to hack out three times on the fourth hole to get it back to the fairway, and then he holed a 30-foot putt for a most unlikely bogey in his 4-over 74 and was T-62.

Scheffler was T-49, as was Bryson DeChambeau, who called the round as “a brutal test of golf” after his first round 73.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who has had a very disappointing season, pulled out before the event because of a ‘neck injury’ that is taking more time than expected to heal.

Another Indian-American, Akshay Bhatia, had a rough time with his 76 with seven bogeys and one solitary birdie.

Indo-British Aaron Rai (72) was T-33 with three birdies against five bogeys.

Brooks Koepka, who has not competed in a major since winning the PGA Championship in 2023, he missed the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship this year – looked solid as he used to.

He kept mistakes to a minimum and closed with two birdies for a 68 that put him in a group with the South Korea duo of Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im.

Another shot back at 69 was a group that included two-time major champion Jon Rahm, who went 11 holes before making a birdie, and followed that with an eagle.

McIlroy was bogey-free on his opening nine. Then he three-putted for bogey on No. 1 and wound up with a 41 on the front nine for a 74.

Sam Burns was one shot out of the lead until playing the last four holes in 5 over for a 72.

Patrick Reed made an albatross by holing out from 286 yards on the par-5 fourth, but finished with a triple bogey and shot 73.

Shane Lowry made the first eagle on the par-4 third hole at Oakmont, but finished with 79 and was in danger of missing the cut at T-133.

DeChambeau was 39 yards away from the hole at the par-5 12th and took four shots from the rough to get to the green.

Even as this was going around, Spaun played a steady round. He played bogey-free and finished with 10 straight pars for a 4-under 66 at Oakmont, seen as America's toughest course. PTI Corr UNG