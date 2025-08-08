Bhatia shoots career-best 62 to lead St. Jude Championship on PGA

Memphis (USA), Aug 8 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia stole the show in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind here, carding a career-best 8-under 62 to take outright lead after day one.

It was a day of birdie streaks and ensured great early drama in the first of the three FedExCup play-offs on the PGA Tour.

The 23-year-old Bhatia, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, was brilliant in his final few holes.

After a fine front nine of four-under, Bhatia birdied 11th but gave back a shot on the 12th. Then he was on fire on the final stretch. He eagled the par-5 16th and that was followed by consecutive birdies on 17 and 18.

He said, "I just felt really in rhythm. The course sets up well for my game, and once I made that eagle, everything clicked. I wasn't trying to chase anything — I just stuck to my process and got into a great zone." Bhatia had seven birdies, one eagle, and one bogey and it was a personal best on the PGA Tour. It sets him up with a great chance to not only win his first playoff event, but also move into contention for the FedEx Cup.

Indo-British Aaron Rai shot an even par 70 with two birdies and two bogeys. He was tied 39th. He is currently 55th and needs to be inside Top-50 to play the next event.

Meanwhile, one shot behind Bhatia was Tommy Fleetwood, who shot a 7-under 63 that included a four-birdie run to close his round. The Englishman has been in great form this season, but he's still seeking his first PGA Tour win.

Three players sit tied for third at 6-under with Harry Hall, Justin Rose, and Bud Cauley. All three had bogey-free rounds at the TPC Southwind, which can play tricks. With just two strokes separating the top five players, the championship is wide open.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler began his playoff campaign with a steady 3-under 67, which was still five shots behind the leader. Scheffler, as is his style, avoided mistakes and gave himself room to climb up.

Having won two Majors this season, Scheffler enters as a favourite. Another notable performance came from Ludvig Åberg, the Swedish star, who matched Scheffler with a 3-under 67.

Rory McIlroy is conspicuous by his absence. He opted to skip this week's tournament under a new PGA Tour rule that allows players ranked inside the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings to miss one playoff event.

Currently second in points, McIlroy will return for the BMW Championship next week and will rely on his season-long performance to remain in contention for the Tour Championship.

The St. Jude Championship is the first of three playoff events in 2025. Only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after this week will advance to the BMW Championship. PTI Cor AH AH