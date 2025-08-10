Bhatia shoots even par, lies sixth a St. Jude Championship

Memphis (USA), Aug 10 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia fired a modest even-par 70 to be tied sixth and five off the lead after three days at the FedEx St. Jude Championship here.

Bhatia, 22, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, has rounds of 62-69-70 totalling 9-under and is still in the picture for a good finish in the first of three FedEx Cup Play-off events.

Bhatia, who set the course alight with a 62 on the first day, had two birdies and two bogeys on the third day, as Tommy Fleetwood survived a few hiccups on way to a 1-under 69 to stay in sole lead at 14-under.

Fleetwood, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, has rounds of 63-64-69.

Fleetwood leads veteran Justin Rose (64-66-67), on 13-under, by one shot as Scottie Scheffler (67-66-65) lurks close behind at 12-under in third place.

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai (70-69-68) is T-30 as he tries to move into the Top-50 from 55th to make the next Play-offs event.

Bhatia birdied the second and the 17th but gave away shots on the seventh and the 18th.