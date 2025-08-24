Bhatia stays in the mix as Fleetwood holds lead at Tour Championship

Atlanta (US), Aug 24 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia produced a steady third round of one-under 69 to remain inside the top-10 at the season-ending Tour Championship here.

The 23-year-old, who started the week well with rounds of 66-67, moved to eight-under-par and was tied for 10th heading into the final round at East Lake Golf Club.

Bhatia birdied the third and the eighth and added a third birdie on the par-4 10th. Just as he looked good he dropped three shots on four holes – the 13th, 14th and the 16th. A birdie at the par-5 18th ensured he will carry positive momentum into the final round.

While he could not generate the same momentum that lifted him earlier in the week, the left-hander did enough to stay within striking distance of a strong finish at the FedEx Cup finale.

At the top, it was England's Tommy Fleetwood (64-63-67) who shared the lead with Patrick Cantlay (64-66-64). Fleetwood, chasing his first PGA Tour win, added a solid round to be on top.

After a bogey on the fourth, Fleetwood ran off four straight birdies from the fifth on the front nine. He then bogeyed the ninth to turn in 2-under. He appeared to be in control after a wedge into 6 feet for birdie on the 13th.

Then came the 15th, which is 220 yards to a peninsula green. From a shorter tee, only one tee shot went into the water each of the first two rounds.

Fleetwood hit into the water a 6-iron but he didn't let that ruin his round. He hit a pitching wedge from the bunker to 12 feet for birdie on the 16th and added one more on the 17kth and failed to birdie the par-5 18th, leaving him in a tie with Cantlay at 16-under 194.

Cantlay birdied four of the last five holes on a rain-soaked course for a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who has until Wednesday to decide if he should pick himself for the U.S. team, made a compelling case with a 63 that left him very much in the mix.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy also remained in contention, but Fleetwood's composure through three rounds has put him in pole position. A victory at East Lake would deliver him one of the biggest prizes in golf.

For Bhatia, who is playing in just his second Tour Championship, the week has already underlined his growing stature on the PGA Tour. A top-10 finish would cap off a good season. PTI Cor AH AH