Bhatia, Theegala ready for Genesis Invitational

Pacific Palisades (USA), Feb 19 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala will tee it up at this week's Genesis Invitational, determined to make their mark at one of the PGA Tour's most prestigious stops.

For Bhatia, the event represents another opportunity to cement his place among the elite in a limited-field Signature Event, while Theegala will be eager to rekindle the spark that has made him one of the most exciting shot-makers on the Tour.

Bhatia has shown steady progress over the past season, maturing into a more complete player capable of contending on demanding layouts, while Theegala returns to familiar Southern California surroundings, where he has often enjoyed strong crowd support.

Known for his imaginative recovery shots, he is well-suited to Riviera's quirky challenges. A strong showing at the Genesis Invitational would not only boost his FedExCup position but also reaffirm his credentials.

For Bhatia, the past few weeks have been encouraging on the PGA Tour. He finished sixth at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, building on his strong run that included a third-place finish at the Phoenix Open.

Theegala has also demonstrated strong form in recent starts and appears to be getting into good shape. After a neck injury impacted parts of his 2025 season, Theegala had back-to-back top-10 finishes, including a tie for eighth at The American Express and a tie for seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open. He was, however, way down in Pebble Beach, where he had a sponsor's exemption.

While Theegala’s performance at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am saw him finish further down the leaderboard, his season numbers -- including strong showings at Phoenix (T18) and earlier solid finishes -- indicate some return to form.

Hosted by tournament ambassador Tiger Woods, the Genesis Invitational has grown into one of the Tour's marquee events, elevated in recent years to Signature Event status with a USD 20 million purse and a limited, elite field.

Traditionally played at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, the tournament combines history and is one of the sternest tests of golf outside the majors.

All eyes will once again be on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as he looks to add another significant title to his resume. Scheffler’s tee-to-green consistency makes him a natural fit at Riviera, where ball-striking is paramount.

Close behind in fan interest is Rory McIlroy, whose high-ball flight and power can be a major asset if he finds rhythm on the firm, fast greens.

The 2024 champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be in the spotlight. The Japanese star’s iron play and deft touch around the greens make him dangerous on a course that places a premium on approach play. With several top-10 finishes at Riviera in the past, Matsuyama has shown that his game travels well here.

American stars like Collin Morikawa, winner last week, will add further depth to the field.