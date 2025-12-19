Bhattacharya, Jaglan lead Indian charge for Asian Tour cards

Hua Hin, Dec 19 (PTI) Shaurya Bhattacharya chipped in twice on successive holes for an eagle and a birdie to compile a superb six-under 65 in the third round and move to tied second in the Final Stage of the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School here.

He was overnight Tied-15th. His first two rounds were 70-67 and is now 11-under for three rounds.

Bhattacharya is one shot behind the leader, unheralded and surprise third round leader, Tomohiro Ishizaka from Japan.

Ishizaka, who qualified for this week by making it through a pre-qualifier last week, shot a seven-under-par 64, for a tournament total of 12-under and a one-shot lead.

He leads Bhattacharya and Roberto Lebrija from Mexico (67) by one. Korean amateur Minchan Kim is another stroke behind, following a 68.

India’s Shubham Jaglan, who was in lead after the second round dropped a double bogey on the closing 18th hole and slipped to Tied-10th place at 7-under total.

Two layouts are being used this week, with all four leaders today playing the C&D course here at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, in the seaside resort town of Hua Hin, Thailand.

The top-70 and ties make the 72-hole cut with the leading 35 on Sunday securing their cards for the 2026 season on the Asian Tour.

Other Indians in with a chance to make the card include Honey Baisoya (68) at 5-under and Tied-20th, young Kartik Singh (70) and Khalin Joshi (68) at 3-under and both are Tied-36th.

S Chikkarangappa (67) moved into reckoning and is 2-under and T-46th alongside Ajeetesh Sandhu (69). Rashid Khan (73) is tied-70th and needs to stay there to ensure fifth and final round action in the Qualifying School.

Viraj Madappa (72) and Sachin Baisoya (76) are T-119, while Yuvraj Singh (73) and Pukhraj Singh Gill (73) are T-128. They all need to get into Top-70 to make it to the fifth and final round to have a chance for a 2026 Asian Tour card. PTI ATK