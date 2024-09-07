Bhavanaben finishes creditable fifth in women's javelin throw F46 final

Paris, Sep 6 (PTI) India's Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary finished a creditable fifth with a personal best effort of 39.70 in the women's javelin throw F46 final at the Paralympic Games here on Friday.

Bhavanaben began with a new personal best of 37.31m, an improvement from her previous best to hold the third place at the start.

But Netherlands athlete Noelle Roorda's throw of 38.57m in her first attempt pushed Bhavanaben to the fourth spot.

Bhavanaben's second attempt was also a good 36.40, but the others achieved bigger throws as the Indian found herself occupying the sixth place.

In her third attempt, however, Bhavanaben came up with another personal best effort of 39.64m to climb to the third position. She stayed there briefly before slipping to fourth.

The 26-year-old Indian then produced a better throw of 39.70 and held on to the fourth position with two more attempt to go. But a 40.58 by Noelle pushed Bhavanaben down to the fifth place.

She managed a throw of 35.39m in her sixth and last attempt, which was not enough for a top-three finish as four of her competitors have breached the 40m mark.

Naibys Daniela Morillo Gil of Venezuela, who recorded a monstrous Paralympic games record 43.77m, won the gold medal.

Uzbekistan's 15-year-old Yigitalieva Shahinakhon, with a huge Asian record throw of 43.12m, claimed the silver while Hollie Arnold of Great Britain bagged bronze with an effort of 40.59.

Coming into this competition, Bhavanaben had a personal best of 35.66 and a season's best of 34.23.

The F46 classification in the javelin throw is for field athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both arms, or the absence of limbs. Athletes in this classification compete while standing.

From birth, Bhavanaben faced challenges as her left hand did not function properly, making it difficult for her to consider playing sports. PTI AH AM AH AM AM