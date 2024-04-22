Bhavesh, Simranpreet win second 25m Pistol Olympic Selection Trials

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Bhavesh Shekhawat and Simranpreet Kaur Brar emerged winners in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) and women's 25m pistol OST T2 trials respectively at the first-ever Olympic Selection Trials (OST) for Rifle and Pistol at the Dr.Karni Singh Shooting ranges here on Monday.

Bhavesh shot 34 in the RFP final, comfortably holding off OST T1 winner Anish Bhanwala (29), to extend his good form in the trials. Vijayveer Sidhu was third with 22-hits.

Adarsh Singh (17) and Ankur Goel (13) finished fourth and fifth.

In the women’s pistol, Simranpreet continued her good run in the trials, firing 37-hits in the 10 series of five-shots each, to emerge triumphant. She too held off OST T1 winner and Olympian Manu Bhaker who signed-off with 35-hits on the day.

Esha Singh with 30-hits took third and the final podium points available.

Rhythm Sangwan (24), the second quota holder in the event, finished fourth while Abhidnya Patil (16) was fifth. PTI ATK APA APA