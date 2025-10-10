Bhavtegh Singh hits perfect 50 on Day 1 of skeet qualification

Athens, Oct 10 (PTI) India's Bhavtegh Singh Gill made a perfect start to his campaign at the ISSF World Championship for Shotgun, hitting all 50 targets on the opening day of the men's skeet qualification here on Friday.

A two-time junior world championship medallist, Bhavtegh's perfect round saw him join elite company in four-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion Vincent Hancock of the United States, 2000 Olympic gold medallist Mikola Milchev of Ukraine, World Cup medallist Henrik Jansson of Sweden, Kacper Jerzyall Baksalary (Poland), and Emil Kjeldgaard (Denmark), all of whom also registered perfect 50s to share the top of the leaderboard after day one.

Among other Indians, Olympian and reigning Asian champion Anantjeet Singh Naruka hit 48 (24, 24) to sit in 35th place, while two-time Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 45 (24, 21) to finish the day in 97th position in a highly competitive 116-athlete field at the Malakasa Shooting Range.

In the women's skeet, Olympian Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal shot 45 (23, 22) and 44 (21, 23) respectively to occupy the 37th and 38th positions. Ganemat Sekhon was placed 45th with 43 (21, 22) hits after the opening two rounds.

Former Asian champion China's Jinmei Gao, Anastasia Eleftheriou of Cyprus, Aislin Jones of Australia, world No.1 Samantha Simonton of the USA, and Canada's Madeliene Lieselotte Boyd shared the lead in the women's event after recording 49 hits each.

The qualification rounds continue on Saturday with two more rounds of 25 targets each before concluding on Sunday with one round of 25 targets, when the top six shooters in both men's and women's categories will advance to the finals.