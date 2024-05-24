Bhawanipore Club emerge CAB 1st Division champs

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Riding on a brilliant all-round performance, Bhawanipore Club edged past Mohammedan Sporting Club by virtue of first innings lead to emerge champions of CAB First Division Championship after their match was drawn at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The star performers for Bhawanipore Club were Vivek Singh (151 not out), Arindam Ghosh (134) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (115), Deepak Kumar (4/50) and Pradipta Pramanik (3/38).

Earlier, Bhawanipore declared their first innings for 479/9 and then bundled out Mohammedan Sporting for just 209 to take the all-important first innings lead.

In their second innings, Bhawanipore posted a massive 373/5 declared at stumps on the fifth and final day.

Sandipan Das (76) and Subham Sarkar (51 not out) scored the bulk of runs for Bhawanipore in the second innings.

Kunal Kumar bagged two wickets for Mohammedan Sporting. PTI TAP