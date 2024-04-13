Bhawanipore FC tie up with LaLiga Academy for grassroot development

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) The LaLiga Academy on Saturday tied up with city-based Premier Division Club Bhawanipore FC that promises to bring in Spanish flair and technique to grassroot football in West Bengal.

Advertisment

Designed by the Global Technical Director of LaLiga along with a team of experts across several countries, the partnership will also introduce analytics at the grassroot level to help the coaches and scouts.

The team of experts includes Miguel Casa who is the technical director of the LaLiga Academy Football Schools India.

"Bhawanipore FC ProIndia will have several player development centres across West Bengal, in various schools from several districts," Srinjoy Bose of Bhawanipore FC said.

"The AIFF scouts can handpick talents from these centres and take them to the Centre of Excellence. They will benefit from the LaLiga Academy curriculum as they are being nurtured for AIFF and IFA age-category tournament in the age group of Under-13 to 17," he added.

Co-founder of Bengaluru-based Step Out Analytics said: "No one in India has ever thought of introducing analytics at grassroots level. This will serve as a powerful catalyst for the growth of football." PTI TAP UNG