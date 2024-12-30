Bhoowan, Arshad bag gold on concluding day of Jr National Equestrian

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Bhoowan emerged victorious in the show-jumping two-phase individual contest, completing the course astride Prithi in 27.44 seconds in the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2024, which concluded here on Monday. Arshad A, astride Tara, showcased precision and speed to bag the Children II division show-jumping gold in 26.62 seconds at the Army Equestrian Centre.

Advertisment

The week-long championship saw over 700 entries, marking the highest-ever registrations in the annual event.

Akshat Vishnoi and Aadit Ghosh of the Army Polo and Riding Centre (APRC) jointly claiming the 'Best Rider trophy' in the Children II category.

The Junior category saw three riders -- Ahaan Jaisinghani, Ranbir Singh Dhillon, and Arjun Mallaya -- share the 'Best Rider' title.

Advertisment

Earlier in the championship, Raju Singh and Anupati Navyashree Sai were named joint-Best Riders in the Young Rider category, while Jaiveer Singh Nagra had earned the honours in the Children I division. PTI AM AM SSC SSC