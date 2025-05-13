Bhowanipur Club emerge CAB First Division One-Day champions

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Bhowanipur Club defeated Eastern Railway Sports Association by five runs to win the CAB First Division Senior Knockout One-Day Tournament here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat, Bhowanipur posted 207 in 49.5 overs. Vivek Singh (55), Aamir Gani (42) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (35) were the pick of the Bhowanipur batters.

For Eastern Railway, Nikhil Singh (3/26), Tanmoy Pramanick (2/46) and Saiket Das (2/46) impressed with the ball.

In reply, Eastern Railway were dismissed for 202 in 49.1 overs. Ravi Singh top-scored with a fighting 69.

For Bhowanipur, Jesal Karia (3/37), Rajkumar Pal (3/52) and Ravi Kumar (2/28) were the top wicket-takers.