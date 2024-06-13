Bhowneesh finishes fourth in men's trap final

Lonato (Italy), Jun 13 (PTI) India's Bhowneesh Mendiratta could not emulate his excellent qualifying performance and settled for the fourth position in the final of the men's trap event at the ISSF World Cup for shotgun shooters here on Thursday.

Bhowneesh bowed out with 29 after the first 35 shots of the 50-shot six-man final.

Great Britain's Matthew John Coward-Holley won the gold medal with a score of 47, Daniele Resca of Italy claimed silver with 46, and China's Haicheng Yu bagged bronze with 34.

Bhowneesh the first Indian shooter to win a quota for the Paris Olympics, shot 123 and finished third in qualifying after a excellent outing.

He had shot rounds of 25 and 24 each in the final two rounds of qualification to take the third spot in the 142-strong field.

Bhowneesh missed three of the first 15 targets in the final and then went on a run of 11-hits in a row, before missing two consecutive targets which put the brakes on his bid.

Among other Indians, the seasoned Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 119 to finish 17th while Vivaan Kapoor was further down in 55th with a score of 113 over five rounds of qualification.

None of the three Indians in women's trap could make the top six as Manisha Keer, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari all shot identical scores of 107 to finish 38th, 41st and 42nd respectively. PTI AH APA APA