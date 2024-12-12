Bhubaneswar gets Rs 75-crore badminton academy

Bhubaneswar: A Badminton High Performance Centre (HPC) was inaugurated at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma, also the president of the Badminton Association of India, inaugurated the facility in the presence of India's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand.

The HPC, a collaboration among the Odisha government, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation (PGBF) and Dalmia Bharat Group, has been built at Rs 75 crore.

While the state government has provided 3 acre of land at the Kalinga Stadium, Dalmia Bharat Group built the infrastructure and PGBF will provide technical expertise.

The HPC, named Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, has an indoor area of 77,000 sq ft. It has eight badminton courts and a spectator capacity of 400. It has residential facilities for 50 players, a gymnasium and an amphitheatre for outdoor activities.

Majhi said the centre will offer world-class training and coaching facilities under the direct supervision of Gopichand.

"I hope that the facility will host national and international badminton tournaments and act as a source of inspiration for budding players in the state," he said.

Sarma said the centre will provide an opportunity for players to equip themselves with the skills required to dominate the global badminton arena.

"My vision is to have centres of excellence in every state to ensure our budding shuttlers get the best possible training," he said.

Gopichand said the facility with its unique design and state-of-the-art amenities will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian badminton.

Dalmia Bharat MD Puneet Dalmia expressed his gratitude to the chief ministers of Odisha and Assam.

"Himantaji, as the president of the Badminton Association of India, has been a catalyst in our global badminton success and we look forward to reaching even greater heights in the future," he said.

"Dalmia Bharat has always been an integral part of Odisha's illustrious journey and we are delighted to present the people of the state with another iconic facility that will nurture the future champions. We hope the venue will become a major part of the competitive circuit and draw international and national professionals," he added.

Meanwhile, Gopichand also met Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at his residence.

Patnaik, the former CM, laid the foundation stone of the HPC in 2018.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Glad to meet legendary badminton player #PullelaGopichand. Thank him for his appreciation for the robust sports ecosystem in #Odisha and partnership to set up Dalmia Bharat Gopichand Badminton Academy. I am sure, the Badminton HPC will help groom future champions from the soil and bring laurels for the state. #OdishaForSports." The academy has a shuttlecock-inspired design, incorporating rainwater harvesting for groundwater recharge, and energy-efficient LED lighting.