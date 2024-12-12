Bhubaneswar to host 6th national pickleball tournament

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) on Thursday said the 6th National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 3 to 5.

Advertisment

This is the first time a pickleball event will be hosted in the eastern region of India.

The tournament will bring together over 350 players across various age groups and categories, representing a significant milestone in the expansion of pickleball in India.

The tournament will see participants compete in various categories, including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles, across different age groups: U14, U16, U18, Open, 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+.

Advertisment

The event promises intense competition as they vie for a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh.

To ensure a comfortable and seamless experience, all registered players will be provided with basic accommodation and meals throughout the event. PTI AH AH TAP