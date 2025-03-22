Bhubaneswar to host National Para Fencing Championship from March 28-31

Bhubaneswar, Mar 22 (PTI) Top para fencers from across the country will compete for honours at the National Championship, scheduled to be held here from March 28 to 31.

The prestigious event, organised by the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO) under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), will take place at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and Kalinga Sports Complex.

Supported by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, the championship is expected to witness participation from over 25 states and 20 additional teams, with approximately 200 para fencers vying for top honours.

"We are thrilled to host the National Para Fencing Championship in Bhubaneswar. This event will not only highlight the exceptional talents of our para-athletes but also underline Odisha's strong commitment to sports development," said Kamala Kanta Rath, President of PSAO.

"We look forward to creating an inspiring atmosphere for these remarkable athletes to compete at the highest level."