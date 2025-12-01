Bhullar, Kochhar return for IGPL Ahmedabad at Glade One

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar makes a welcome return to the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad as does Karandeep Kochhar as the Tour stays in the city after the Bharath Classic.

While Bhullar won the first two events in Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens, Kochhar is looking for his first victory. He did win an Asian Develiopment Tour event in Egypt and finished fifth in the ADT Order of Merit, which gives him a passage into the Asian Tour for 2026.

The purse will be Rs. 1.5 crore with the winner pocketing Rs. 22.50 lakh. The current Order of Merit leader is Aman Raj.

The IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad is the ninth event on the schedule and after this, the last two events will be staged in Dubai and Colombo.

Bhullar, who has been playing on the International Series and attending to some personal matters, won the first two legs of the IGPL. Later on Kapil Kumar won Pune and Gill won in Jamshedpur. Together they are set to light up the wonderful Glade One Golf Resort and Club.

Olympians Udayan Mane and SSP Chawrasia and Chiragh Kumar have also entered the tournament The field also includes a few international names such as Justin Quiban of Philippines and Santiago De La Fuentes of Mexico, who played at the Bharath Classic last week.

Also in the field is Varun Chopra, an American of Indian origin. Manav Shah, another American of Indian origin has also entered the event.

The two young stars, Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy, who started the IGPL Tour have been tested a lot of late and would be ready to make amends this week.

Though Pranavi Urs, who stunned the field and became the first woman pro to win in a mixed field event in India, has not entered the women's section will include Ridhima Dilawari and Jasmine Shekar among others.