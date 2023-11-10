Bhullar, Kochhar Tied-12th in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Nov 10 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar carded identical rounds of 4-under 66 to be Tied-12th at the USD 2 million Hong Kong Open here on Friday.

They also had similar cards of 67 each in the first round.

Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai carded a brilliant 7-under-par 63 with 10 birdies and three bogeys to take the lead at 12-under. He shot 5-under 65 on the first day.

He leads Australian Cameron Smith (66) and Sangmoon Bae (63) from Korea by one shot.

Ajeetesh Sandhu added 68 to his first round 66 and was 6-under for T-21 while Rashid Khan (69-67) was T-40. Veer Ahlawat (68-69) at 3-under was T-52 and the only other Indian to make the cut.

S Chikkarangappa (70-69), SSP Chawrasia (74-65), Shiv Kapur (68-73) and Honey Baisoya (73-73) missed the cut, which fell at 2-under.

Bhullar started on the 11th, which is the opening hole on the back nine at the Hong Kong Golf Club, and had five birdies against one bogey, the same as Kochhar, who teed off from the first and had birdies on his first three holes. Sandhu teeing off from the 11th had three birdies against one bogey.

American Micah Laurent Shin (63), Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana (64), Kiwi Ben Campbell (64) and Harrison Crowe (65) from Australia are one shot further back – in the penultimate leg of this year’s International Series. PTI COR BS BS