Bhullar lying seventh in Manila after third round

Manila (Philippines), Oct 25 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar stayed in the mix despite a closing bogey on the 18th in the third round of the International Series Philippines.

Bhullar, who has been in the Top-10 since the first round, is now Tied-seventh with rounds of 67-69-67 and is 13-under.

Bhullar is four shots behind the three co-leaders, Sampson Zheng (62), Miguel Tabuena (65) and Sarit Suwannarut (69) who are all at 17-under.

On a day when he found 11 of the 14 fairways and 15 of the 18 greens, Bhullar still needed 28 putts.

He birdied three times on the front nine of the Sta Elena Golf Club and then added three more on the 13th, 16th, and the 17th to get to six-under for the day. A bogey on the 18th pulled him back slightly.

Karandeep Kochhar (67) with eight birdies against three bogeys was inside Top-20 at T-19 and Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) with an eagle, two birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys was T-50th.

Yosuke Asaji (65) is tied fourth at 16-under, while Dean Burmester (65) and Kazuki Higa (68) are tied fifth at 14-under.