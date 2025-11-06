Bhullar lying tenth in Singapore Open

Singapore, Nov 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar went on a birdie spree in the closing stretch to card a sizzling five-under 67 and lie tied for 10th in the unfinished first round of the Moutai Singapore Open here on Thursday.

Bhullar picked up seven shots, including four birdies in his last six holes, against two bogeys.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) was T-57 as was SSP Chawrasia, while Viraj Madappa (71) was T-79 and Shiv Kapur (72) was T-98 and S Chikkarangappa (75) was T-121.

Korea’s Jeunghun Wang shot an eight-under 64 to take the lead on the opening day.

Wang, who fired nine birdies and dropped just one shot, took a one-stroke lead over Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Gunn Charoenkul, along with Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent, all of whom carded 65s on the New Course at SICC. ATK