Bhullar, Neha, Amandeep & Kartik headline inaugural IGPL Invitational at Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) A star-studded field of professionals and amateurs, including multiple-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, seasoned pro Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall and teen sensation Kartik Singh, will feature in the inaugural IGPL Invitational that tees off at the Chandigarh Golf Club here on Wednesday.

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), a new tour unveiled this season, will feature 11 events through to December, each carrying a purse of Rs 1.5 crore. The format is unique as it brings together men and women professionals as well as top amateurs, with no cut ensuring all 54 players will earn prize money.

Leading the men's field is Bhullar, India's most successful golfer on the Asian circuit with 11 titles.

"We have been discussing this idea for a long time and brainstorming on what kind of format will bring a buzz to Indian golf. I want to thank the IGPL team who have worked so hard over the last 4-5 months to bring everything together," Bhullar said in a release.

"Chandigarh Golf Club is my home club. I have played here for many years and I am super excited that the first event will take place here. The golf course is tremendous despite heavy rain over the past few days," he added.

The women's contingent includes Drall, a runner-up at the Women's Indian Open, and Tripathi, a multiple winner on the domestic tour.

"The format of guys and girls playing together gives a good opportunity to make good bucks and learn as a player. Apart from the camaraderie that we share, it’s a good opportunity to learn from each other for bigger competitions," Tripathi said.

Among the youngsters, 15-year-old Kartik, who has represented India at multiple international events and played in the Asian Tour’s International Series, turns professional this week. He will be joined by Veer Ganapathy, son of former pro Rahul Ganapathy.

The event has also drawn past stars like Gaurav Ghei, the first Indian to play the Open Championship, Asian Tour winners Chirag Kumar and C Muniyappa, as well as local stalwarts Harendra Gupta, Ranjit Singh and Jeev Milkha Singh.

Rising amateurs such as All India Amateur champion Mannat Brar, Harjai Milkha Singh and Zorawar Randhawa will also test their skills against the pros.

The inaugural IGPL event has pledged support to flood-relief efforts in Punjab, with contributions being made through prize money, merchandise, and donations.

Former India cricket star Yuvraj Singh is the brand ambassador of the league.

Round one will begin Wednesday morning with 18 groups teeing off from 7:30 am onwards at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Draw for round 1 of the IGPL Invitational at the Chandigarh Golf Club All starts from tee 1: 7:30 am: Raghav Chugh, Kartik Singh, Veer Ganapathy 7:41 am: Arshpreet Thind, Digraj Singh Gill, Jahanvi Bakshi 7:52 am: Gaurav Pratap Singh, Tushar Pannu, Mannat Brar (a) 8:03 am: Sunhit Bishnoi, Harjai Milkha Singh (a), Zorawar Randhawa (a) 8:14 am: Saarthak Chhibber, Sujjan Singh, Neha Tripathi 8:25 am: Gaganjeet Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya, Heena Kang 8:41 am: Yashas Chandra M S, Aadil Bedi, Jasmine Shekar 8:52 am: Aman Raj, Samarth Dwivedi, Amandeep Drall 9:03 am: M Dharma, Aryan Roopa Anand, Durga Nittur 9:14 am: Ranjit Singh, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Krish Chawla (a) 9:25 am: Shaurya Binu, Chiragh Kumar, Gaurav Ghei 9:36 am: Kartik Sharma, Trishul Chinnappa, Vidhatri Urs 9:52 am: C Muniyappa, Amritinder Singh, Khushi Khanijau 10:03 am: Kapil Kumar, Milind Soni, Agrima Manral 10:14 am: Harendra Gupta, Sudhir Sharma, Arjun Singh 10:25 am: Pukhraj Singh Gill, Aalaap I L, Seher Kaur Atwal 10:36 am: Harshjeet Singh Sethi, Jaibir Singh, Shat Mishra 10:47 am: Naman Dawar, Sanju Kumar (a), Neil Jolly (a).