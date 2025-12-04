Bhullar produces a masterclass to win third IGPL title

Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar, who began the week in a modest manner, closed it in a masterly fashion to become the first player to win three times on IGPL Tour.

Bhullar, who opened the week with a round of 1-under 71, that included a hole-in-one, added solid rounds of 67-67 on the last two days to total a winning 11-under.

The highly talented 21-year-old Raghav Chugh gave it all but with three pars in last three holes, he fell one short and ended a creditable sole second.

Chugh shot 4-under 68 and totalled 10-under for the week.

Three internationals, Filipino Justin Quiban, Mexican Santiago de la Fuentes and Indian-American Manav Shah, all hoping to become the first international to win on the IGPL were thwarted at the finish, and ended tied third at 8-under.

The contest could not have been tighter as three players, Bhullar, Chugh and Fuentes were tied at 10-under with two holes left. But in the end Bhullar with 5-under won the day, capped by a 18th hole birdie, that followed the crucial eagle-birdie combination on the 14th and the 15th. PTI AH BS BS