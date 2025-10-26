Bhullar registers first Top-10 of the year in Manila

Manila, Oct 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar produced a steady three-under 69 on the final day to register a Top-10 finish at the USD 2 million International Series Philippines here on Sunday.

Bhullar (67-69-67-69), who stayed in the Top-10 this whole week, carded all four rounds under 70 for a total of 16-under. He finished Tied-seventh for his first Top-10 on the International Series in 2025. It was also his first top-10 outside India this year.

Among other Indians in fray, Karandeep Kochhar (72) at nine-under was T-36, Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) was eight-under for the week at T-40th.

SSP Chawrasia and Rayhan Thomas had missed the cut.

Miguel Tabuena, who was one of the three co-leaders after the third round, compiled a fine seven-under 65 to break out of the overnight lead group, which also had Sarit Suwannarut and Sampson Zheng.

Local hero Tabuena had an eagle and six birdies against one solitary bogey as he held off Japan’s Kazuki Higa, who also had a 65, which included four closing birdies.

Tabuena won comfortably by three shots as he kept the momentum with four birdies on the back nine.

Higa was tied for second with fellow Japanese Yosuke Asaji at (67) at 21-under. Sarit (69) and Zheng (69) were tied for fourth at 20-under, while Marc Leishman (65) was sixth at 19-under.

Bhullar was tied for seventh with Caleb Surrat (67) at 16-under.

Bhullar picked two birdies on the front nine at third and the eighth hole and added a third on the tenth before dropping his first shot on the 11th. A late birdie on the 15th and three closing pars saw him finish a 69.

In six International Series starts this season, Bhullar made the cut in all six events. PTI Cor ATK