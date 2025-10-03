Bhullar rises to second in rain-hit Jakarta International C'ships

Jakarta, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar fired a brilliant five-under 65 in the opening round and followed it up with another impressive 65 on day two to climb to second place at the rain-affected Jakarta International Championship here on Friday.

Bhullar sits just one shot behind Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert (64-65) even though the second round is yet to be completed.

The 37-year-old started with an eagle on the first hole of the first round but was unable to complete his first round as darkness fell. He came back on the second morning and finished his round before proceeding to touch double digits 10-under.

Bhullar has five wins in Indonesia from his total of 11 on the Asian Tour. He is now looking for a sixth success in the country.

Suteepat Prateeptienchai, the first round leader, had played only five holes and had two birdies. His total was 9-under with 13 holes to go.

The second best Indian after Bhullar was S Chikkarangappa (69-67), who showed that he is slowly getting back to form. He was currently T-26th.

Rahil Gangjee, who carded a bogey free 4-under 66 to be placed at T-16 after Day 1, was one-over at 8th hole in the second round.

Khalin Joshi and Viraj Madappa carded 2-under 68 in opening round.

Karandeep Kochhar and Ajeetesh Sandhu had shot rounds of even par to be placed at T-83 after day 1.

SSP Chawrasia and Yuvraj Sandhu played rounds of 1-over 71 to place themselves at T-98. Rashid Khan shot 3-over 73 (T-135) and Shiv Kapur shot 4-over 74 (T-138) after round 1.