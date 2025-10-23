Bhullar shoots 5-under 67 for tied seventh place in Manila

Manila, Oct 23 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar was the leading Indian golfer after the first day of the US$2million International Series Philippines, firing a 5-under 67 for a tied-seventh spot here.

The multiple winner on the Asian Tour, Bhullar had six birdies against one bogey.

Starting on the back nine, he made five birdies between the 12th and the 18th and then dropped his only bogey on the third and picked a birdie on his final hole on the ninth.

Among other Indians Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) was T-35 as was Karandeep Kochhar.

SSP Chawrasia (74) was T-108 and Rayhan Thomas (77) was T-137. The cut was projected at 1-under 71.

In-form Sarit Suwannarut set the pace on the opening day with an eight-under par 64 round that opened a narrow one-shot lead for the Thai star.

Sarit made one bogey while playing early in the day, but made up for that lapse with nine birdies to edge another in-form player, Japan’s Kazuki Higa, a two-time champion already this season.

Conditions were ripe for scoring at Sta. Elena Golf Club, especially in the morning, and players made the most of it.

England’s LIV Golf star Richard Bland made a bogey on the ninth hole – his last – and was tied third at 66 alongside Americans Charles Porter and George Kneiser, plus Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat.

LIV Golf star and former world No1 Dustin Johnson, making his first appearance in the Philippines, did not disappoint his fans.

The American shot a 67, which included an unfortunate double bogey on the 15th hole and two other bogeys.

Johnson is tied seventh, alongside India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar, Americans Austen Truslow and MJ Maguire, South Africa’s Dean Burmester, China’s Guxin Chen and Germany’s Maximilian Rottluff. PTI Corr UNG