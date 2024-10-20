Bhullar slips to tied 7th as Maguire wins in dramatic playoff in Thailand

Bangkok (Thailand), Oct 20 (PTI) In-form Gaganjeet Bhullar slipped in the final round, dropping a crucial double bogey and a bogey over the last 11 holes to lose his grip on the title at the Black Mountain Championship here.

After giving away just two bogeys in his first 61 holes and leading by three after three rounds, Bhullar, who was 19-under going into the final day, could only manage an even-par 72 to stay at 19-under, slipping to a tied-seventh finish.

Despite being his best result of the season, it was a disappointing outcome for the 11-time Asian Tour winner.

Meanwhile, little-known American Michael Maguire shot a 7-under 65 and tied with his in-form compatriot John Catlin (66) at 23-under, proceeding to win the playoff.

It denied Catlin a third win of the year and gave Maguire his first success as a professional, playing his second season on the Asian Tour.

Maguire won on the second playoff holes with a par. Catlin missed his 15-footer for par.

Both Maguire and Catlin made birdie on the first playoff hole, where Catlin, with a short birdie putt, appeared to have won before his opponent sensationally holed a 20-footer for a four from the fringe.

Both players had finished 72 holes tied on 23-under after Maguire shot a seven-under-par 65 and Catlin carded a 66 in The International Series’ fifth event of the season and the 15th leg of the Asian Tour.

Chinese-Taipei’s Max Lee Chieh-po agonisingly missed the playoff by one, with his 65 leaving him solo third.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell (64), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (66) from Thailand, and Italian Stefano Mazzoli (66) finished in a tie for fourth, another two strokes back.

Maguire was one behind Catlin playing the last, with the former, so often unbeatable in this position, the hot favourite to win. He found the front bunker in two while Catlin faced a 12-footer for birdie.

However, in a surprise turn of events, Maguire sensationally nearly holed his bunker shot for an eagle, leaving him a straightforward birdie putt.

Unfortunately, Catlin missed his putt for the victory to send the event into overtime.

Maguire, a 31-year-old from Florida, made it through the Asian Tour Qualifying School at the beginning of last year in fourth place and kept his card after finishing 56th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Catlin was attempting to win three titles in a season for the second time in his career. He attained the feat in 2018, and it looked like the hat-trick was well within his grasp throughout today. PTI CORR AYG TAP