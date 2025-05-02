Bhullar T-6 and one shot behind leaders in Korea

Seoul, May 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar sat one shot behind the group of five players who shared the lead after the second round at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here on Friday.

For a brief period, Bhullar was right on top at six-under, but back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and the 17th pulled him back. He is now Tied-6th with Richard T Lee, who has two more holes to play.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond has taken a share of the clubhouse lead after a second-round three-under-par 68 to sit on five under along with Doyeon Hwang (66), Wooyoung Cho (70), and first-round leader Heemin Chang (71), all from Korea. Another Korean Hyunghoon Lee was also 5-under but he had seven more holes to play.

Bhullar charged up the leaderboard with three birdies in-a-row from the 12th before slipping up over the closing stages.

“I made three birdies in a row, and then I actually misjudged two of the chips on two out of the last three holes,” said the 37-year-old.

“On the 16th I was right there, I thought it's going to be a flat chip, 54 degrees bump and run, I just misjudged that. And on the 17th I just misread the line. But I think other than that it was a decent round of golf.” He was beaten by Korean Sanghyun Park in extra time here seven years ago, in a play-off that also featured Koreans Hwang Jung-gon and Chang Yi-keun.

It was a rare case of one getting away for the Indian, who is an 11-time winner on the Asian Tour – the most by any Indian.

He added: “A lot of the local Korean players have played this golf course more than I've played here. But yeah, I mean, one thing it definitely shows is that when you're playing well on a golf course where you have played well in the past, it definitely adds to your subconscious mind." It has been 21 years since an overseas player last won the tournament.

Sixty-one players were unable to complete their second round on Friday.

The backlog was caused by poor weather on the opening day, which caused a significant delay of nearly four hours and meant 72 players had to complete their first rounds on Friday morning. PTI COR BS BS