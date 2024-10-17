Bhullar top Indian in tied fifth place in Thailand

Hua Hin (Thailand), Oct 17 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a superb 7-under 65 to be tied fifth in the first round of the USD 2 million Black Mountain Championship in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Bhullar, who began from the backnine, had eight birdies against one bogey on the first, which was his 10th hole. He once had three birdies in a row from the 16th to the 18th and then four in a row from the third to the sixth.

Among other Indians, Honey Baisoya, Khalon Joshi and Varun Chopra shot 68 each to be T-34th.

In a low scoring round, S Chikkarangappa, Karandeep Kochhar and Rashid Khan were T-102nd despite 1-under 71 at Black Mountain Golf Club.

Yuvraj Sandhu (72) was T-117 and SSP Chawrasia (73) was T0-128th, Ajeetesh Sandhu (74) was T-138th and Shiv Kapur (77) was T-143rd.

Sharing the fourth spot with Bhullar were Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente, Thailand’s David Boriboonsub, Poosit Supupramai, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Nitithorn Thippong, Nopparat Panichphol, Indonesian Jonathan Wijono, Malaysia’s Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Chanmin Jung from Korea, and Kevin Yuan from Australia who all returned 65s.

Former touring professional turned CrossFit Games athlete Pierre-Henri Soero was in a share of the lead.

The American carded an eight-under-par 64 along with Thailand’s CharngTai Sudsom, Liu Yanwei from China and Australian Todd Sinnott.

American John Catlin, the leader of both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings, shot a 69 and is tied for 58th. PTI Corr AT AT AT