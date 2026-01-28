Bhushan Gole's heroics guide Bengaluru Strikers to gritty win over Ahmedabad Lions

Surat, Jan 28 (PTI) Bengaluru Strikers secured a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Ahmedabad Lions in a low-scoring thriller of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 here on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 69, the Strikers overcame a middle-order wobble to reach 70/6 with three balls to spare, spearheaded by a clinical finish from Bhushan Gole.

Opting to field, Bengaluru's bowlers stifled the Ahmedabad lineup from the outset. Imdad Pasha was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 3/15 in his two overs and tearing through the Lions' top order.

While Sikandarbhai Bhatti chipped in with a cautious 11, wickets fell at regular intervals. Pradeep Patil played a vital lone hand, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 32 off 23 balls (3x4s, 1x6) to drag his side to 68/6 in their allotted 10 overs.

The chase proved far from straightforward. Despite contributions from Omkar Keni (14 off 15) and Sumeet Dhekale (13 off 7), the Strikers faltered against disciplined bowling. Ahmedabad's Farman Khan delivered a stinging spell, taking 2/7, while Zaid Khan (2/21) struck crucial blows to leave the result hanging in the balance.

However, Bhushan Gole turned the tide with a match-winning cameo. Coming in under immense pressure, he struck a brisk, unbeaten 17 off just 9 balls, including three boundaries, to guide his team across the line in 9.3 overs.

The victory keeps Bengaluru's campaign on track while leaving Ahmedabad to rue a lack of support for Patil's lone-wolf effort. PTI BS BS AH AH