Bhut scares Maharashtra into submission, seals 48-run win for his team

Solapur (Maharashtra), Feb 4 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut did the star turn with seven wickets and fashioned a 48-run victory for Saurashtra over Maharashtra in their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Sunday.

Advertisment

The 26-year-old Bhut returned excellent figures of 7/44, as Saurasthra bowled out Maharashtra for 164 in their second innings after being set a target of 208 on the third and penultimate afternoon of the match.

Off-spinner Yuvrajsinh Dodiya supported Bhut well with two wickets, while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who also bowls left-arm spin, picked up one to cap off a fine all-round performance.

Jadeja's first-innings knock of 72, at a time when his team was desperately looking for someone to bail them out of a precarious situation, and his 118-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Prerak Mankad (52), went a long way in Saurasthra sealing the match in their favour.

Advertisment

Jadeja also picked up four wickets in Maharashtra's first innings, and combined with Bhut and Dodiya, to bowl their opponents out for 159 and ensure a handy first-innings lead of 43 runs for their team.

Bhut, who was out for a golden duck and was one of three Saurashtra batters to have failed to open their account in the second innings -- Cheteshwar Pujara and Harvik Desai being the other two -- made up for his failure with the bat with a brilliant show with the ball.

Bhut, who had grabbed two wickets to leave Maharashtra struggling at 104/5 at stumps on the third evening and still 104 runs adrift of the target, picked up all the five wickets to fall in the final morning to secure full points for his team.

Brief scores: In Solapur: Saurashtra 202 and 164 in 43.2 overs (Chirag Jani 42, Jaydev Unadkat 45; Hitesh Walunj 8/70) beat Maharashtra 159 and 164 all out in 51.4 overs (Taranjitsingh Dhillon 28; Parth Bhut 7/44) by 48 runs. PTI AH AH APA APA