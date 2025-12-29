Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey sets T20 world record, becomes first player to take 8 wicket haul

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Bhutan spinner Sonam Yeshey has scripted history by becoming the first bowler to take eight wickets in a men's T20 International match.

The left-arm spinner achieved the unprecedented feat during the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, on December 26, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The 22-year-old returned remarkable figures of 8 for 7, bowling Myanmar out for 45 in response to Bhutan's 127 for 9.

"A spell for the ages! Sonam Yeshey’s unbelievable 8/7 in four overs goes down as a world record," Bhutan Cricket posted on their X account.

No bowler had previously taken an eight-wicket haul in any T20 match, international or otherwise.

The previous best bowling figures in T20 Internationals belonged to Malaysia pacer Syazrul Idrus, who claimed 7 for 8 against China in 2023.

Apart from Idrus, only Bahrain's Ali Dawood has taken seven wickets in a T20I, returning figures of 7 for 19 against Bhutan earlier this year.

Netherlands all-rounder Colin Ackermann, who returned figures of 7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019, and Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, who claimed 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals earlier this year, are the only two players to have achieved the feat in T20s. PTI APA UNG