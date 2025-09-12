Bibiano Fernandes names 23-member squad for SAFF U17 Championship

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Indian U17 men's football team head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Friday named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship in Sri Lanka.

The Blue Colts, who have been training in Goa for almost two months, will reach Colombo on Saturday afternoon.

India are placed in Group B where they will face Maldives (September 16), Bhutan (September 19) and Pakistan (September 22). The semi-finals will be held on September 25, followed by the final on September 27.

All matches will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium.

India are the defending champions, having defeated Bangladesh 2-0 to win the SAFF U17 title in Bhutan last year.

The long-term goal of the Blue Colts is to qualify for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, the qualifiers for which will be held in November 2025, in Ahmedabad.

The Squad: Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, R Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Thanggoumang Touthang, Yumnam Madino Singh.

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.