Big B to render his iconic voice to National Games theme song: Goa minister

Panaji, Jul 10 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has agreed to render his iconic voice to the theme song of the upcoming National Games in Goa without charging any fee, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said on Monday.

Gaude told PTI that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will write a formal letter to Bachchan thanking him for his gesture.

The sports minister said the Bollywood veteran will not charge any fee for rendering his voice to the theme song of the National Games 2023 scheduled to be held in Goa in November.

“We are overwhelmed by the superstar's gesture. We are indebted to him,” Gaude said.

The mascot for the National Games, named ‘Moga (a bison),’ was launched last month and the multi-disciplinary sporting extravaganza would be held across 28 venues in the coastal state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the mega sporting event at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in Madgaon. PTI RPS RSY