Big Bash League could see big innovations from next edition: Report

Sydney, Jan 24 (PTI) Australia's premier T20 tournament, the Big Bash League, could bring in ground-breaking innovations from next season, including "double play run-outs" and "designated hitters" among others to make the event more appealing for spectators as well as top international players.

Advertisment

A 'Sydney Morning Herald' report said on Friday that multiple Cricket Australia sources have confirmed that "high-level discussions" had taken place to "bring about significant rule changes for BBL15".

The double-play rule would allow the bails to be removed at both ends if two batsmen are out of their crease. It would be a "bold change which would require the consent of the players and broadcasters".

Another innovation that could be seen next season is that of a "designated hitter". Under this rule, opposing teams will be allowed to nominate one player who will only bat and won't have to field.

Advertisment

The report said that official consultations with stakeholders were yet to take place but some of the best cricketing minds were working to further improve the premier tournament by making "matches quicker" and "improve the quality of the competition by reducing the workload on the sport's biggest names".

CA is also actively looking at innovations in England's 'The Hundred' tournament and baseball to spice up BBL. The changes, likely happening in July-August, will be vetted by the Playing Conditions Advisory Committee.

Another novelty being explored is halving the number of end changes with teams bowling 12 balls from one end and the captain having the discretion of allowing the same bowler to bowl 12 successive deliveries.

Advertisment

Sydney Sixers batting stalwart Jordan Silk, on being asked if it would be too much of a burden for pacers to send down 12 deliveries, replied: "They do it in the nets. It might be a rare occurrence where you'd see it happen." PTI AM PM AM PM PM