Big test for India's batters against mighty Australia in three-match series

Brisbane: India will aim to address their batting inconsistency in the upcoming ODI series against the mighty Australia, starting here Thursday, aiming to finalise their combination ahead of the Women's World Cup next year.

The Indian team heads Down Under after securing a 2-1 home ODI series win over New Zealand.

However, it was fairly evident that India's batting was not in top shape. In a bid to rejig stuff the tourists have dropped out-of-form opener Shafali Verma from the squad.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that it has a huge task cut out against Australia who have historically dominated them in 50-overs cricket.

Their record Down Under is dismal, with just four wins out of sixteen WODIs. In the last series in 2021, Australia defeated India 2-1 in the three-match contest.

The series will give skipper Kaur and coach Amol Majumdar a perfect opportunity to bolster their preparations for the ODI World Cup at home next year.

On the other hand, Australia will be without regular skipper Alyssa Healy, who is nursing a knee injury. Additionally, the hosts have not played in this format for the past nine months and will be aiming to shake off the rust.

For India, the experienced Smriti Mandhana will bear the responsibility of providing a solid start with the bat.

Apart from the two single digit scores, the flamboyant opener has been in fine form this year, scoring 448 runs at an impressive average of around 75 in her last six ODIs.

Kaur's form will be a significant concern for India, as the explosive batter has struggled with consistency this year. With much at stake, her captaincy and batting have come under scrutiny following India's early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Additionally, she will face increased pressure after failing to score in double figures in any of the three matches in the last ODI series against Australia.

The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will also be keen to get big scores.

The Indian team will miss wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who suffered a wrist injury during the Women's Big Bash League.

Young Uma Chetry, who has been included in the team in her place, will want to make an impression in her debut ODI series.

Big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Richa Ghosh has returned to the team as have Harleen Deol, Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani.

Deepti bowled at an economy rate of 3.6 against New Zealand and she would like to continue this performance. Radha Yadav too had a good series against he Kiwis and would want to continue in the same vein.

Aggressive fast bowler Saima Thakor, who made her debut against New Zealand, will also be desperate to leave a mark with her performance.

Australia will be led by pace all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who will be captaining the national side for the first time in a full series.

Batter Georgia Voll has been given her debut in place of Healy, while veteran Elise Perry will be eyeing the 4,000-run milestone in ODIs, as she is just 42 runs away.

The weather is expected to be hot and humid in Brisbane and there is also a possibility of light rain.

Squads: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor

Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts 8:50 am IST.