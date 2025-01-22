Big wins for England, Australia in U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Johor (Malaysia), Jan 22 (PTI) Opener Davina Perrin smashed a fine half-century and Trudy Johnson put up a fine all-round show as England crushed the United States of America (USA) by eight wickets to climb to the top of Pool B in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, here Wednesday.

Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia were the other winners on the day. Bangladesh overcame Scotland by 18 runs, New Zealand defeated Samoa by 67 runs, while Australia were menacing in their 83-run win over Nepal.

England flexed their muscle by chasing down 120 in 14.2 overs with opener Perrin scoring a 45-ball 74, studded with nine boundaries and three sixes.

Johnson hit an unbeaten 44 after taking two wickets for 17 runs. Prisha Thanawala (2/20) also contributed in restricting USA to 119/5.

USA captain Anika Kolan led the charge with the bat, shoring their innings with an unbeaten 46 off 42 balls.

Bangladesh outlasted Scotland in Group D after managing 121/9 and then restricting the opponents to 103/8 in the allotted overs.

Captain Sumaiya Akter top-scored for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 29 off 36 deliveries. She was supported by Afia Ashima Era (21 off 19) and Juairiya Ferdous (20 off 32).

Scotland were courageous in their chase with Pippa Sproul scoring a 41-ball 43 but they couldn't get over the line.

In another match, New Zealand sealed a 67-run win against tournament newcomers Samoa.

The Kiwis scored 107/9 in 17 overs and dismissed Samoa for 40 in 14.2 overs. Eve Wolland (48) shone with the bat while Rishika Jaswal (3/12) and skipper Tash Wakelin (3/3) excelled with the ball.

Olive Lefaga Lemoe made history by taking Samoa's first ever ICC Women's U19 World Cup wicket, dismissing New Zealand star Kate Irwin caught-and-bowled for a duck.

Australia had an easy outing against Nepal, defeating the Asian side by 83 runs after scoring 139/6.

Nepal could only muster 56/8 in 20 overs with Lily Bassingthwaighte (2/4), Juliette Morton (2/10) and Hasrat Gill (2/9) taking two wickets each.