BigRock Motorsport clinch inaugural Indian Supercross Racing League

Bengaluru: BigRock Motorsport displayed exhilarating skills to emerge champions in the inaugural CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) here.

Advertisment

Star rider Matt Moss, astride a Kawasaki, clinched first place in the 450cc international race, solidifying his position as a leading figure in Supercross on Sunday night.

The Bengaluru-based outfit dominated the 250cc international race too as the formidable Reid Taylor showcased his prowess on the track.

In the 250cc India Asia Mix category, dynamic rider Thanarat Penjan of BigRock Motorsport, riding a Kawasaki, claimed the top spot.

Veer Patel, Co-Founder of CEAT ISRL, said: “The Grand Finale has set the stage for an even more thrilling second season. I am confident that with the support of FMSI, FIM, racing teams, and all partners we will make India the focal point for Supercross in the world.”