Bihar chief minister inaugurates Sports conclave in Patna

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated a Sports Conclave here.

The conclave brought together a diverse group of athletes, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the sporting ecosystem in the state.

The CM felicitated national-level athletes and para-athletes, who represented the country in different international sporting events on the occasion.

The players who were felicitated included - Para Olympic winner Deepa Malik, Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijendra Singh, former goalkeeper of Indian hockey team P R Sreejesh, coach of Indian women's hockey team Harendra Singh, Indian player Shivkeshvan, who participated in the Winter Olympics for six consecutive times and paralympic winner, Sharad Kumar.

Those who were present on the occasion also included, Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary of Sports Department B Rajender, Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority Ravindran Shankaran and other senior officers of Sports Department.

Meanwhile, later in the day, Vijendra Singh, who won Bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, at their residence in the state capital.

The RJD in a post on X on Friday said, "International boxer Vijender Singh received blessings from the national president Lalu Prasad and former chief minister Rabri Devi at their residence in Patna." The party also shared photographs of Singh with the RJD leaders. PTI PKD RG