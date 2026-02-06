Bihar CM praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his extraordinary knock in ICC U19 World Cup final

Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday heaped praises on the state’s 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose record-breaking ton helped India clinch the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 title in a dominating fashion.

Sooryavanshi's 175 runs in 80 balls, at a staggering strike rate of over 218, helped India amass a massive total of 411 in 50 overs in Harare.

Batting second, the England team got bundled up at 311 in around 40 overs, giving India a 100-run victory and its sixth U19 World Cup title.

"Today, in the Under-19 World Cup final between India and England, Bihar cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a splendid performance by scoring 175 runs off just 80 balls. Through his hard work and talent, he has emerged as a new hope for Indian cricket," Kumar said in a post on X.

Sooryavanshi, who is a resident of Bihar's Samastipur district, smashed English bowlers all across the park, hitting 15 maximums and as many fours in his entertaining innings.

However, after leaving the cricket world awestruck in little less than two hours, the boy got out in the 26th over while trying to scoop Manny Lumsden, only to get his glove for wicketkeeper Thomas Rew to complete a catch.

"I extend my best wishes that Vaibhav sets new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country," Kumar added. PTI SUK NN