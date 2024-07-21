Biju Patnaik Sports Award will not be renamed: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) Amid criticism from the opposition BJD, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that the state government's Biju Patnaik Sports Award would not be renamed.

The Sports and Youth Services Department on Friday issued guidelines for this year's award, renaming it 'Rajya Krida Samman'.

The chief minister said his government has not taken any formal decision to drop Biju Patnaik's name from the award.

"My government respects the sons of the soil and therefore, there will be no change in the title of the sports award named after Biju Patnaik," he said, noting that he came to know about the renaming from the press.

Majhi said Biju Patnaik's contribution towards the state and the country was memorable.

"Biju Patnaik Sports Award will continue as it is," he added.

The opposition BJD, headed by Biju Patnaik's son Naveen Patnaik, attacked the BJP government for renaming the award.

Senior BJD MLA Arun Sahoo had said that Biju Patnaik, a noted aviator and a former CM of the state, was not an individual but an institution.

"He was a national asset and was honoured by three different countries. By removing his name from a sports award, what does the BJP government want to prove?" he asked.

Reacting to it, BJP spokesperson Dillip Mallick had said the state government took the decision after thoroughly examining it.

"Not only Biju Patnaik but many legendary people and sports personalities have contributed to the development of sports in Odisha," he said.

The previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik instituted the award in 2001-2002 to felicitate sports personalities and excellence in sports journalism. The award is given in eight categories every year. PTI AAM AAM SOM