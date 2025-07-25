Bilaspur to be made centre for water sports: District DC

Bilaspur (HP), July 25 (PTI) Bilaspur would be developed into a major centre for water sports and work is in progress to identify suitable sites for the project, the district's Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said on Friday.

Reviewing the progress of activities related to tourism, sports, trade and self-employment here during a meeting of Society for Tourism, Sports, Trade and Employment Generation, he said that suitable sites for water sports are being identified from Bilaspur city to Bhakra Dam.

He directed SDM Shri Naina Devi ji Dharmapal to explore water sports opportunities in Nakarana area around Bhakra Dam. He feels that it is a suitable place for devotees visiting Shri Naina Devi Temple and tourists visiting Bhakra Dam.

The water level remains constant here throughout the year, allowing water sports activities to be conducted regularly. Keeping this in mind, the Tourism Department and the local administration have been directed to conduct joint inspections of the sites, read a statement from his office.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials of the Tourism Department to complete all formalities regarding the possibilities of construction of a glass bridge in Mandi Bharadi area so that the place becomes a major tourism attraction.

The Department of Tourism was directed to organise competitions at a large scale to bring the region on the tourism map at the national and international levels.

He also stressed on materialising the plan to hold national and international competitions in the near future.