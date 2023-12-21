Billiards and Snooker Nationals : Advani takes on Sitwala in billiards semis, Kothari faces Haria

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Sourav Kothari will be up against Dhvaj Haria, while Pankaj Advani will clash with Dhruv Sitwala in the men's billiards semi-finals of the continuing Senior Nationals Billiards and Snooker Championships here.

Advertisment

The all-PSPB semi-finals promise to be a cracker, especially with Advani and Kothari being in great form. The two met during the World Billiards final in Doha last month, where the former secured his 26th IBSF title.

Advani held his nerves to beat S Shrikrishna 4-3 in the pre-quarterfinal before trumping over Raayan Razmi (Maharashtra) 4-0 in the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, last year's runner-up Sitwala stormed into the semifinals on Thursday with a 4-0 win over B Bhaskar of Karnataka, having edged out defending champion Brijesh Damani 4-3 in the pre-quarterfinal.

Also on Thursday, Kothari hammered Rovin D'Souza (RSPB) 4-0 in the pre-quarterfinal before dominating Siddharth Parikh (RSPB) 4-1 in the quarterfinal.

At the same time, Haria beat Loukic Pathare (RSPB) 4-0 in the pre-quarterfinal before beating Rupesh Shah (PSPB) 4-1 in the quarterfinal. PTI AYG SSC SSC