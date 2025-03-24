Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament to be held in Pune

Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) The Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament featuring six teams including India will be held here at the Balewadi Sports Complex from April 8-12.

The other teams in the competition will be New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Korea and Thailand. The competition will feature a round-robin format with all ties consisting of three matches, two singles followed by doubles clashes.

The teams will be vying for two qualification spots available from the region.

“After the success of Mumbai Open WTA and the Maha Open ATP Challenger, the MSLTA, in association with AITA and PMDTA, is thrilled to get another event of the highest level,” MSLA secretary Sundar Iyer was quoted as saying in a release.

The Indian women’s team will be led by Ankita Raina and will comprise of Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Vaidehi Chaudhari, who are all ranked between 300 and 358.

“The addition of experienced doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare (ranked 137 in doubles), who recently finished as the runners-up at the WTA Mumbai Open, gives captain Vishal Uppal plenty of strategic options going into the tournament,” the release added.

New Zealand’s Lulu Sun, currently ranked 44th in the world, headlines the competition and will be supported by her teammates Monique Barry and Aishi Das.

Thailand boasts of singles players in Mananchaya Sawangkaew (111) and Lanlana Tararudee (173), along with a well-rounded squad featuring Thasaporn Naklo, Patcharin Cheapchandej and experienced doubles specialist Peangtarn Plipuech.

The Chinese Taipei will be led by Joanna Garland (ranked 212), and also have Ya-Hsuan Lee, Yi-Tsen Cho, Fang-An Lin, and Fang Hsien Wu in their ranks.

The Korean team will feature Sohyun Park (ranked 310) alongside teammates Dayeon Back, Eunhye Lee, Boyoung Jeong, and Kim Dabin.

Hong Kong China’s challenge will be spearheaded by Hong Yi Cody Wong (350) and Eudice Chong (356) with Ho Ching Wu, Man Ying Maggie Ng, and Justine Leong being the other players. PTI DDV KHS