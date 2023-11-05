Birthday Boy Kohli hits record-equalling 49th hundred, India make 326 for 5 against Proteas

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) A perseverant Virat Kohli finally conjured up his highly-anticipated and record-equalling 49th ODI century that steered India to a challenging 326 for five against formidable South Africa in the World Cup here on Sunday.

It was an ideal setting for Kohli to equal his idol, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record on his 35th birthday after missing the magic three-figure mark earlier in the showpiece.

He was dismissed for 95 and 88 against New Zealand and Sri Lanka but the Indian run-machine did not disappoint the ecastic Eden full house on Sunday. The monkey was finally off his back in the 49th over when Kohli gently pushed Kagiso Rabada for a single. It came off 119 balls with 10 fours, that summed up how Kohli toiled hard for the milestone.

For Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 101 facing 121 deliveries, the milestone ton came in 277 innings, while Tendulkar had brought up his 49th ODI century in 452 innings, though a comparison is not fair considering the different playing conditions in the two eras.

The relief was well evident as he took his helmet off, kissed his bat, and saluted the crowd that gave him a standing ovation.

India skipper Rohit Sharma (40 off 24) went about his business in his own inimitable style while Shubhman Gill (23 off 24) was cautious as the two provided a flying start to the hosts after electing to bat.

Shreyas Iyer (77) played the perfect foil while Ravindra Jadeja (29 off 15) played crucial role in taking India past the 300-run mark.

Barring Keshav Maharaj who bowled his full quota at a stretch, no other bowler could create an impact on an different-looking Eden wicket that became slower as the game progressed and aided spin.

At a venue where he has the ODI world record score of 264, Rohit smashed bowlers all around the park before Bavuma's terrific catch at mid-off halted his innings.

Rohit smashed Rabada powerfully through covers, but the South Africa skipper held firmly to the ball in front of his eyes.

The dry track offered vicious turn and South Africa were quick to bring on their ace spinner Keshav Maharaj right after the powerplay.

India's turbo-charged start by Rohit was already halted by Kagiso Rabada's wicket-maiden first over, and Maharaj produced a classical left-arm spin to remove the in-form Gill.

That ball dipped so much that it enticed Gill to come forward and but then it turned away sharply to clip the top of stumps, leaving the Indian opener in utter disbelief.

Well-aware of Kohli's weakness against Maharaj, the South African skipper had the left-arm spinner go non-stop at one end.

But Kohli navigated the phase well in an intriguing battle against Maharaj. South Africa's second spinner Tabraiz Shamsi could not make full use of the conditions unlike his Chepauk show, helped the Indians.

While Kohli and Iyer played with respect against Maharaj, they were happy to take charge against Shamsi.

Kohli brought up his fifty off 67 balls -- his sixth in eight innings in the World Cup -- in Maharaj's last over.

Lanky leftarm pacer Jansen, who was South Africa's main bowler in the powerplay, bowled a lot of freebies and was wayward. PTI TAP AT AT