Bishan Singh Bedi brought glory with his spin wizardry: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (PTI) Bishan Singh Bedi was one of the greatest spinners who brought glory with his spin wizardry, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday, condoling the death of the cricket legend.

Bedi, who played 67 Tests between 1967 to 1979 and took 266 wickets, died at his home in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Bishan Singh Bedi. The Former Indian Test captain was one of the greatest spinners who brought sporting glory with his spin wizardry. My condolence to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul," Patnaik posted on X, formerly Twitter.