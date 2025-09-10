Bishnoi, Arshdeep move up in ICC rankings for bowlers in T20Is

Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI) Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moved up to the sixth and 10th spot respectively in the latest ICC T20 rankings released on Wednesday.

While Varun Chakravarthy remains the highest-ranked Indian bowler at No 4 spot, the trio of Bishnoi, Arshdeep and Axar Patel moved up one spot each to reach sixth, 10th and 13th.

Among batters, Abhishek Sharma continues to sit atop the table with 829 rating points, followed by Tilak Varma on second and skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the sixth spot.

But Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was not selected for the Asia Cup in India’s 15-member squad and is among the five reserve players, slipped one position to be ranked 11th.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson both gained one position each to be ranked 26th and 34th.

Among all-rounders, Hardik Pandya remains No 1 with 252 rating points.

The T20I rankings were updated following the conclusion of the tri-series involving UAE, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan won the competition with a 75-run victory against Afghanistan in the final.

There were no changes in ODI rankings for batters with India's Shubman Gill ranked world No 1, captain Rohit Sharma at No 2, Virat Kohli at No 4 and Shreyas Iyer at No 8.

However, in the latest ODI rankings for bowlers, India's Kuldeep Yadav slipped one position to be ranked fourth and Ravindra Jadeja dropped two places to 10th. Both Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj also slipped two places each to be ranked 14th and 15th. PTI DDV APA APA